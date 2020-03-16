Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Digimarc worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Digimarc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of DMRC opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Digimarc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

