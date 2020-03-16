Barclays PLC Has $394,000 Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900 over the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $17.38 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

