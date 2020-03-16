Barclays PLC Has $404,000 Stake in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Bank First National worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000.

NYSE:BFC opened at $56.00 on Monday. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $76.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

