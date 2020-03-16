Barclays PLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Exterran by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exterran by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Exterran news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.