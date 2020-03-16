Barclays PLC Has $413,000 Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of West Bancorporation worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

