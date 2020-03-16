Barclays PLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.42. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

