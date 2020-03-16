Barclays PLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of HCI Group worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HCI Group by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCI Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HCI Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCI opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several analysts have commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

