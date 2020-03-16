Barclays PLC Has $442,000 Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRO. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $825.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

