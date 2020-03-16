Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB opened at $24.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

