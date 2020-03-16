Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. TheStreet downgraded American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $25.68 on Monday. American National BankShares Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.07.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

