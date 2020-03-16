Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

ACBI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

