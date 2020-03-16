Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Veritiv worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth $2,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Veritiv Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

