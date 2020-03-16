Barclays PLC Increases Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

