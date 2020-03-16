Barclays PLC Increases Position in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercantil Bank were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $14.72 on Monday. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

