Barclays PLC Increases Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 156.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Rev Group worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $402,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $134,000.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of REVG opened at $6.35 on Monday. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

