Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ring Energy worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.