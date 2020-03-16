Barclays PLC Purchases 19,821 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of NN worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NN by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NN by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NN stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

