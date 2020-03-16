Barclays PLC Purchases 9,190 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

