Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

EAF stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

