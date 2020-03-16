Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

