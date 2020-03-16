Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 221.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Funko by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Funko by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

