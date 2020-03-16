Barclays PLC Sells 48,133 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ring Energy worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

