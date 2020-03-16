Barclays PLC Sells 9,067 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

