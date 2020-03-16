Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Accountability Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.75.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

