Baxter International (BAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

