Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €47.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.57. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.