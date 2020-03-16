Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Bimini Capital Managment has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

