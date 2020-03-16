BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

BLFS opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

