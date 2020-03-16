BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $19.91 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $425.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

