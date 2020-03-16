Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction stock opened at C$5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.