Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

