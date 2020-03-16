Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 363 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $113.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

