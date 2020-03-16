Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $6,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

