Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

