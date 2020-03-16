BMO Capital Markets Cuts Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target to C$31.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday.

BAD stock opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.29. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$21.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

