Bonterra Energy Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.48.

TSE:BNE opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.59. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

