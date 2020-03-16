Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,538 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $46.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

