Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 13,714 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 700,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 573,476 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,006,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,636 shares during the period.

IAU opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

