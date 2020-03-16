Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 140.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.