Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 17,980 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SYF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.