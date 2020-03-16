Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

NYSE VAC opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $131.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $9,079,591. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.