Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Toro by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 289.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TTC stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

