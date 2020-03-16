Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,616 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

SO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

