Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Boyd Group Income Fund to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

BYD stock opened at C$190.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$215.40. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$165.13 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$232.50.

