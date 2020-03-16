BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPMP. TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE BPMP opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

