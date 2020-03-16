BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

