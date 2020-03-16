BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.30.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

