BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

