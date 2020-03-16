BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 716.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westrock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,365,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

