BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

